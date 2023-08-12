Miss Janet Harrison, 98, of Keene, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
She was born in New York City on Aug. 1, 1925, the daughter of Harry and Anastasia Harrison.
She worked for several years with Exxon/Mobil Corporation in New York, later retiring and moving to Keene to be closer to family. She was an accomplished seamstress. She was very active with St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Keene.
Janet is predeceased in death by her parents; her sister, Evelyn (George) Diamond; her best friend and youngest sister, Miss Dorothy Harrison; and a niece, Rosalie Kulbacki.
She is survived by her nephews: Harold Diamond and his wife, Anita, of Mary Esther, Fla.; George Diamond of Hillsboro; and Tom Kulbacki of Hillsboro; her niece, Lia Nielsen, and her husband, Roy, of Wolfeboro; as well as several great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
The family would like to offer a special thank-you to Sue Wilbur, who was a close friend and caregiver for many years. We would also like to thank Susan Karalekas, Yvette Axsom and Maria Glimenakis for the love and care they showed her over the past few months.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, from 11 a.m. to noon, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 70 West St., Keene, followed by a funeral service at the church starting at noon. Burial with committal prayers will follow the service in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, the family request a donation be made in Janet Harrison’s name to Hospice of HCS, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431; or to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 70 West St., Keene, NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Janet’s services. To offer online condolences to the family, or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.