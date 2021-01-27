Our community is greatly saddened with the passing of Harriette L. Smith, 82, of Castle Street, Keene, on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at The Elms Center in Milford following a brief illness.
Harriette’s life journey began on July 23, 1938, in Keene when her parents, Edgar and Marietta (Frizzell) Smith, welcomed their daughter into the world. With the passing of her parents as a young child, Harriette found her new family with the residents and caregivers at the Cedarcrest Home in Westmoreland.
It was there that she found love and support and returned this in many ways with her huge and caring heart as a certified nursing assistant. She ensured that the children received the warmth and blessings that she, too, was blessed to receive from the Cedarcrest community.
When Cedarcrest closed its facility in Westmoreland and moved to Keene, Harriette ventured out on her own. She attended classes to continue her education and even obtained her driver’s license because she was often asked to show one for identification purposes, and Harriette did not like NOT having an official ID. Getting a driver’s license solved that issue. That was Harriette.
Harriette was an avid Red Sox fan and loved to attend Swamp Bats games. She also enjoyed crafts, knitting and crocheting, and completing word search puzzles. Harriette treasured the time with her aunts, especially Aunt Betty, and her many cousins. She created wonderful memories for herself and others while traveling with her cousin, Judy, to such places as Spain, Alaska and a Mississippi River cruise, in addition to visiting Bermuda with her Cedarcrest family. She was eager to participate in community and church activities. Harriette was well-known in the community for her frankness and warmth. “Everybody knows Harriette,” her cousin Judy would often say.
She was a former member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Keene until its closing, and of recent, an active member of the United Church of Christ in Keene.
Harriette will be greatly missed by many, especially her cousins and extended family members with whom she shared countless special memories. She will be missed by her cousins, Rick and Marion Whippie, of Winchester; Judith Freeman of Plymouth, Mass.; Robert Frizzell of Charlestown; and Penelope Wright of Norwich, Vt.; her longtime friends: Tricia and Jack Sears of Swanzey; Siobhan Charron of Hancock; and Coralee Dimeco of Keene.
Services and burial in the North Cemetery in Westmoreland will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harriette’s memory to: the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene NH 03431; or Cedarcrest, 91 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
