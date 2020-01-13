Harriet Emma Smith
On Dec. 2, 2019, Harriet Emma (Hilton) Smith, 96, of Keene, and formerly of Hanson, Mass., and Hampton, passed away peacefully at the Westwood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Keene following a period of declining health.
Harriet had lived at Stafford Hill Assisted Living Community in Plymouth, Mass., as well as the Westwood Center, where she received compassionate, respectful, quality care from the remarkable staff.
Harriet was born Aug. 23, 1923, in Newmarket, the daughter of Richard and Lydia (Pendergast) Hilton. She grew up on her family’s farm, which was established 1736 as a dairy farm and cider mill. The farm was also the place where she met and married the love of her life, Elton B. Smith, on Nov. 26, 1941.
Harriet was devoted to the care of her family. She was a homemaker in the true sense of the word. Harriet made all the clothes for her family, cooked all meals and baked goods from “scratch,” canned the vegetables that were grown in the backyard, made jams and jellies from wild berries, and baked every Saturday, including homemade donuts, bread, pies and cookies. The floors and stairway in her home were all covered with rugs that she braided from the material left over from her sewing projects. Harriet also worked many years for Ocean Spray Cranberry Company, again as a cook, serving homemade meals to the employees. Harriet had a strong Christian faith and was a member of the First Congregational Church in Hanson, Mass., for more than 50 years.
Harriet is survived by: her daughters: Roxanne Karter and her husband, Karl, of Keene; and Kathleen Hockenberry and her husband, Christopher, of Halifax, Mass.; grandchildren: Joshua Hockenberry and his wife, Wendy, of Hanson, Mass.; Nathaniel Hockenberry and his fiance, Lisa, of Ipswich, Mass.; and Elias Karter and his wife, Katie, of Keene; great-grandchildren: Sydney and Ruby Hockenberry; niece, Thirza Ann Northrup; nephews Frank Northrup, Winthrop and Richard Hilton; and extended family members. She was predeceased by her brother, George Hilton; and sister, Barbara Northrup.
Harriet’s family will remember her in a gathering at the farm in Newmarket on Mother’s Day.
For those who wish to remember Harriet through a memorial donation, the family asks that contributions be made to one of these two organizations: Elton B. Smith Scholarship Fund (Winnacunnet Dollars for Scholars, Box 1593, North Hampton NH 03862-1593, on the memo line write: “note class of 1950” (Elton was the 1950 Hampton Academy and High School class advisor, now Winnacunnet High School. Harriet and Elton have remained connected to class members, attending annual reunions yearly since 1950); or to the Westwood Care and Rehabilitation Center, Activity Fund, 298 Main St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.