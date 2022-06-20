Harold N. Raitto, 82, a longtime resident of Fitzwilliam who moved to Keene four years ago, died at his home in Keene on Monday, June 13, 2022.
His parents, Arthur Jacob and Hazel May (Baldwin) Raitto, welcomed their son into the world on Feb. 3, 1940, in Troy. Harold worked for many years as a mason, owning and operating his own business, H&B Raitto. When not hard at work or tinkering on a project, Harold enjoyed snowmobiling with his grandsons, deep sea fishing, and vacationing to Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Virginia, Georgia and Mississippi to visit family. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching wrestling. His greatest joy was that of being a grandpa and “GG-Pa.”
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his wife of 61 years, Beverly (Webster) Raitto, of Keene; his children: Robert B. Raitto and his wife, Brenda, of Windsor, Va.; Dorreen J. Raitto of Keene; Lianne S. Therrien and her husband, Rob, of Swanzey; Heidi J. Novobilsky and her husband, Rick, of McCormick, S.C.; and Stacey N. Raitto and her husband, Bruce “BJ” Burnham, of Keene; 14 grandchildren: Teddy Durling, Jamie Durling, Devin Thomason, Kyle Raitto, Matthew Therrien, Alyssa Hodgman, Hanna Johnson, Olivia Naeck, Emma Joslyn, Alex Lochren, Courtney Hall, Brandon Raitto, Haley Burnham and Hope Burnham; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Ruth Longever; a brother, Russell Raitto, and his wife, Dee; a sister-in-law, Sandy Lachenal, and her husband, Dennis, of Keene; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Harold was predeceased by his father, Arthur; his mother, Hazel Trombley; a brother, Arthur Raitto; a sister-in-law, Diane Raitto; and a brother-in-law, Roy Longever.
A visitation and celebration of Harold’s life will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Burial in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Fitzwilliam, will be held privately by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Raitto’s memory to the Castle Center, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.