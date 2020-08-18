Harold L. May, 85, a resident of Spofford, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
His parents, Harry L. and Ann (Page) May, welcomed their son into the world on July 27, 1935, in Goffstown. He grew up in Troy and attended Troy High School up until the 10th grade.
Harold’s work career spanned 20 years at the former International Narrow Fabric in Keene; several years at Troy Mills; a few years at the tannery in Winchester, and 16 years with Kingsbury Corporation in Keene.
He proudly served his country for nine years in the Army National Guard.
When not hard at work, Harold enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles and being out in the quiet, fishing. He was an avid Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and New England Patriots fan. In earlier years, Harold was a Little League baseball coach with the youth leagues in Troy.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth A. (Parsons) May, of Spofford; three sons: Peter J. May of Mobile, Ala.; Daniel L. May of Spofford; and Timothy A. May of Vernon, Vt.; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; his brothers: Edward May of Albuquerque, N.M.; William May of Keene; and James May of Colorado; his sisters: Marjorie Clark of Spofford; and Carol Renaud of Manchester; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Harold was predeceased by a son, Michael May; his brothers: Robert May and Richard May; and his sisters: Shirley Huchins and Eleanor Webster.
Services and a celebration of Harold’s life will be private.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Harold’s name to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Kingsbury Pavilion, 590 Court St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
