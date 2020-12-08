Harold John Zilske passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 2 with his loving wife, Debra, by his side.
While a Granite Stater at heart, his life began in Logansport, Ind., as the only child of Red and Irene Zilske. At an early age he and his family moved to Mount Gilead, Ohio, where he was active in school, civic organizations and athletic teams. While attending Mount Gilead High School he was very proud to be a part of the 1962 undefeated football team. The team was celebrated in 2012 at the 50th reunion of that event where John loved reuniting with his friends and teammates. John was an Ohio all-state football player, a record holder in track and field, and a member of the high school basketball team.
Every Memorial Day, John was always first in line for the opening of the Mount Gilead town pool. When he was old enough, John became a lifeguard and kept that certification for years. He loved diving and swimming, delighting in being a clown diver for local charity events and fundraisers. In the middle of his senior year in high school his family moved to Salem, Ohio, and he graduated from Salem High School in 1963. After high school, John attended Heidelberg College where he continued his football career, studied mathematics and participated in collegiate and civic organizations. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics he went to work as an engineer at Firestone Tire in Akron, Ohio. In 1969 he moved to Francestown, N.H., to begin work at Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center. While there, John was involved with wheelchair sports and became one of the coaches of a wheelchair team that traveled across the states for competitions. Involvement with that program was one of John’s proudest coaching experiences.
When ConVal School district was formed, John found the profession he loved: middle school math teacher and co-teacher of the math program, MEGSS. John taught for 37 years at Antrim Middle School, Conant High School, and his “second home,” Peterborough Middle School, now South Meadow School, where he spent the majority of his teaching years. John believed in life-long learning and earned his Master of Education from Antioch in 1990.
John was honored to be a public school educator and considered public education the greatest gift we can give to children, believing that it will someday make the country stronger, more resilient and socially inclusive. He believed support of the public school districts is essential in our society. His school family added much happiness, deep enduring friendships and fulfillment to his life.
John loved birds and flowers and was a wonderful nature photographer. He found great joy in traveling with his family, especially trips with his wife to the New England Coastline, Grand Canyon, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. Music was very important to John and he spent hours playing guitar and singing with his wife and others. He instilled this love of music in both his son and daughter. He was an avid defender of human rights. His laughter was contagious and you would always find yourself smiling while spending time with him.
John’s life and memory lives on within his wife of 45 years, Deb; his son Nat and wife, Alicia; his daughter Deanna and husband, Steve; his granddaughters, Marisol and Victoria and her husband, Chris, and their children Aidrix and Piper; his mother-in-law, Dot Miner; and Deb’s family, Tim Miner, Ted Miner, Ted Bingham, Donna Bingham, Jolene Miner and Elsie Miner; as well as nephews, nieces, and friends galore — all loved. As John was an only child the family he married into in 1975 was precious to him.
Services will be held privately at this time; however, a celebration of his life will occur in the spring and friends and family will be invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to two organizations that were of great importance to John: the Nelson Congregational Church Missions Committee and Keene Hospice and Home Health Care and Community Services.
