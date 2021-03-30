Harold James Ramsey, 89, of Alstead, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2021, at his home.
Harold “Hass” was born March 7, 1932, in Walpole, to Perley and Josephine (Creamer) Ramsey. Hass attended Walpole schools and worked in many different fields throughout his life. He often spoke with pride of his times working in the asphalt industry, water treatment facilities, and alongside his sons with Ramsey Mechanical. Hass also served in the U.S. Army as a shooting instructor.
Hass married Beatrice (Bette) (Harrington) on Sept. 21, 1952. They were happily married for 66 years. This union proudly produced seven children: Rhonda Ramsey of Maryland Heights, Mo.; Rachael Ramsey of Saxtons River, Vt.; Raymond Ramsey (Janice) of Plaistow; Russell Ramsey of Exeter; Rheta Ramsey Gray (Brian “#3”) of Spartanburg, S.C.; Ross Ramsey of Alstead; and Robert Ramsey (Leigh) of Alstead. Hass had a nickname for each of his grandchildren: Trevor “TJ,” Trista “Millie,” Ross Michael “Perley,” Caitlin “Josie,” Jayson “Jake,” Kayden “Pinky,” Lauren “Ruby,” Jennah “Sadie,” Jerred “Bear Man,” Mackenzie “Gracie,” and Jordyn “Hazel”; and his great-grandchildren: Bryson “Buzz,” Ezio “Ziggy,” Dylan “Dill-Pickle,” Colby “Buzzard,” Camden “Raftus” and Jackson “J-Rob.” Hass is also survived by his brother, John Ramsey (Ruth), “phenomenal golfer” of Walpole. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Bette, in 2018; his parents; his sister, Gertrude; his baby brother, Charlie; and his beloved grandson, Cameron “Cam-Shaft.”
Due to COVID restrictions a small impromptu memorial service, with flag raising and 21 gun salute, was held at the family compound on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
