Harold J. Robichaud
Harold J. Robichaud (Maj., N.H. State Police, Retired), 88, of Jaffrey, died April 29, 2020, at home after a period of declining health, surrounded and cared for by loved ones.
He was born in Jaffrey Dec. 12, 1931, the son of Arthur and Emma Mabel (Bourgoyne) Robichaud. He graduated from Conant High School and the National FBI Academy. Major Robichaud was a member of the N.H. State Police for more than 35 years, and before that served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955. In 1954, he was named Airman of the Year by the 37th Radio Squadron Mobile.
He was a member of the NHSP Benevolent Association, Hillsborough County Law Enforcement Association, previously serving as the treasurer of its scholarship fundraising, N.H. Retired State Police Troopers Association and N.H. Association of Retired Law Enforcement Officers.
He enjoyed flying in his earlier years, learning at Silver Ranch, and he continued to visit in his retirement. He retired in Florida for many years, enjoying life and taking cruises with his best friend and companion of over 30 years, Judy. He and Judy came back home to New Hampshire when it became difficult to snowbird, to be close to their families.
Everyone always knew not to call him at 7 p.m. because “Wheel of Fortune” was on, and that was also a favorite. Nothing better than Vanna and a fresh bowl of popcorn, red wine in hand!
He was predeceased by his son, John B. Robichaud; and leaves behind his children: Ann R. Lally and her husband, Peter, of Manchester; Donald J. Robichaud and Lori Demma, of Bristol, Conn., Darlene R. Johnson and her husband, Bob, of Londonderry; Susan R. Watts and her husband, Kevin, of High Point, N.C.; Michelle R. Dunn of Concord; Paul A. Robichaud and Michele Wells of Manchester; and Denise R. Smith of Epping; as well as 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his companion, Judith Devlin, of Jaffrey, and her children: Pamela Bowers of Hartland Vt.; Nancy Devlin-Bishop of Swanzey; Linda James of Kingston; Kenneth Devlin of Swanzey; Patricia Pepin of Dublin; Robert Devlin of Fitzwilliam; and her 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
His family will be having a small private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Maj. Robichaud to the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, Inc., P.O. Box 107, Jaffrey NH 03452.
