Harold F. Blair Jr.

Harold Francis “Birdie” Blair Jr., age 77, passed peacefully on Feb. 17, 2021, at his home with family near after a period of failing health (non-COVID).
He was born in Keene on Nov. 7, 1943, to Harriet (Allen) Keniston and Harold F. Blair Sr. He was educated at local schools. Harold worked at Arthur Whitcomb for 35 years, and then worked at Melanson’s for 10 years before retiring. He enjoyed gardening and camping, but his favorite was spending time with his family and friends. His sense of humor and quick wit will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Norma (Colon); his children: Harold “Patrick” Blair and his wife, Ann, of Florida; Burt Blair and his wife, Crystal, of Fitchburg, Mass.; and Alfredo Gonzalez of Richmond; his grandchildren: Jeremiah Blair and his wife, Marie, of Swanzey; Patrick Blair of Swanzey; Storm Blair, Samantha Brock and Katelyn Every, all of Florida; Clinton Brock of New York; Jacqueline LaPlume and her husband, Ben, of Chesterfield; Tristan Blair of Portland, Maine; Liam Blair of Keene; and Mallory Gonzalez and Jessica Gonzalez, both of Hinsdale; seven great-grandchildren: Ridley, Layton, Radek, Tarek, Minnie, Beau and Alaina; his sisters, Lillian Collier of Florida and Kathleen Williams of Winchester; his sister-in-law, Maria Luhring, and his niece, Sandra Gurung, of Puerto Rico. In addition, there are a multitude of extended family members and cherished friends.
He is predeceased by his parents; and his brothers, Jonathan Blair-Martell and Larry Blair.
Special thanks to his godparents, Alan and Pam Bielunis, of Richmond; their dear friend and neighbor, Cay Dilello, of Richmond; and anyone who offered care, a visit, a word or a prayer.
A Mass will be held at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Keene on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Keene.
