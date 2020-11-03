Harold E. “Harry” Larro, 94, of Keene, passed away on Nov. 1, 2020. He passed peacefully while resting at Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Jaffrey after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
