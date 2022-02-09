Harley Walter Prentiss Jr., 89, of McKinleyville, Calif., passed away peacefully in the company of family on Feb. 1, 2022.
Harley was born to Harley W. Prentiss Sr. and Dorothy Walker Prentiss on Sept. 30, 1932, in Silver Springs, Md. While still a young boy, Harley’s family moved to Drewsville, where his father ran a successful grocery store and gas station. Harley graduated from Walpole High School in 1950 and continued his education at the Wentworth Institute of Technology, pursuing an interest in electrical engineering. Harley landed his first, and for him one of his most memorable, job working in the engineering department of Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill, N.J.
On Sept. 12, 1953, Harley married his high school sweetheart, Joan Aldrich. That same year, Harley was drafted into the U.S. Army and, given his technical background, was assigned work in a variety of factories and machine shops in post-World War II Europe. His firstborn son, Michael, arrived in 1954 while Harley was still in the service. Michael David was followed by sons Paul Steven and John Richard and, in 1963, a much-hoped-for daughter, Janet Marie.
In 1968, Harley accepted a job from the Instruments Division of Dupont Corporation in Monrovia, Calif., and moved his family to nearby Claremont, Calif. In 1993, after Harley’s retirement, he and Joan moved to McKinleyville, Calif., where, in partnership with son John, they developed some rental properties and built their last home together. It was while in McKinleyville that Harley took a job with Redwoods United, supervising a crew of adults with a variety of developmental disabilities, designing, manufacturing and delivering a wide range of woodcraft projects. Apart from his years with Bell Laboratories, he was proudest of his time working with his crew at Redwoods United.
Harley was a true, hard and honest worker, proud of his ability to provide for his family and himself throughout his long life.
He was predeceased by his wife, Joan; and his two brothers, John and Rick. Harley is survived by his children: Michael of Sacramento, Calif.; Paul and his wife, Debbie, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; John and his wife, Tina, and Janet Marie, both of McKinleyville, Calif.; a sister, Janet Martin, and her husband, Bruce, of Walpole; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Prentiss, of Walpole; and his beloved grandchildren: Jason, Steven, Addison and Alia.
There will be a graveside service this summer in the new section of the Walpole cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Congregational Church of Walpole, P.O. Box 393, Walpole NH 03608.
