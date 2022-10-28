Guy S. Huntley, 84, of Saco, Maine, passed away late Thursday evening, Oct. 13, 2022, at The Landing at Saco Bay, Maine.
He was born in Worcester, Mass., on Jan. 29, 1938, the son of Floyd and Barbara (Stephens) Huntley. Guy graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1956. He went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Norwich University in 1960.
Guy served as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring as a Colonel. His military career spanned over 37 years, from 1961 to 1998.
Guy married his wife, Robin Snodgrass, on April 19, 1975, and they spent the last 47 years together. Guy also had a career in the banking industry serving as Vice President of Hartford National Bank in Connecticut and also as Senior Vice President of Haverhill National Bank in Massachusetts. He also owned and operated G&R Huntley Property Management in Saco, Maine.
Guy was passionate about Norwich University hockey and traveled to home and away games of both men’s and women’s hockey teams for many years. He loved to drive and traveled more than 60,000 miles across the United States and Canada with his wife and grandson in their RV, including a three-month trip to Alaska.
Guy was a big fan and supporter of the Ecology School in Saco, Maine. He had great concern for the environment and a great love for animals. He enjoyed a lifetime of rescue cat companions. He cherished family most and entertained his extended family at the beach for many summers.
He is survived by his wife, Robin; two children: Shaun Costello and husband, Brendan; and Devon McDonald and husband, Bill; and one grandson, Liam McDonald. He is also survived by one sister, Darthea Brown, and husband, Tom, their daughter, Stacey Daffron, and husband, John, with children, Owen and Ella; a niece, Elise Bortz, and her husband, Aaron, with children, Ari and Eva; and a nephew, Ben Margoles, and wife Sandy, with children, Annabel and Olive.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service at 11 a.m., at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco, Maine. A graveside service with military honors will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, Maine. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Ecology School at River Bend Farm, 184 Simpson Road, Saco, Maine.
To view Guy’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Bon Appetit Community Meal Program, 19 Crescent St., Biddeford ME 04005; or to The Ecology School, 184 Simpson Road, Saco ME 04072.