Guy P. Lounder, 73, of Gilsum, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by family on Aug. 4, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on Aug. 30, 1947, in Keene, the son of the late Nathaniel “Sam” and Genevieve (Kase) Lounder.
Following high school, Guy joined the U.S. Army in 1966, serving during the Vietnam War in the 1st Calvary Division as a crew member on “Huey” helicopters. Rising to the rank of Specialist E-5, he received many medals and awards, among those being a Purple Heart, a Bronze Medal and The Army Commendation Medal for Valor, before being honorably discharged in 1969.
Guy learned the craft of building and construction working with his dad as a youngster, and as a teenager he started working for his brother Everett’s construction company. In 1993, Guy established his own company, Guy Lounder and Son, Inc. An excellent craftsman, well-liked and respected by all who met him, he enjoyed a long and lasting career as a building contractor. Guy didn’t even need blueprints to build a house. Just draw a sketch on a paper napkin and he could build it for you! That’s how good he was. He built many residential and commercial buildings throughout the area, many of those to be found in his hometown of Gilsum. One cannot drive down the streets and byways of Gilsum for very far without seeing a home or town building that Guy Lounder & Son did not have a hand in building or remodeling. One might say, “Gilsum is the town that Guy built!”
His pride and joy was the beautiful timber frame home he designed and built for himself and his wife from the pine trees he cut down and milled from the house lot!
For many years Guy Lounder & Son proudly sponsored a men’s senior league softball team in the name of the business. Guy also played on the team in the position of catcher.
He was a long-time member of the Gilsum American Legion Post #85.
On a beautiful, sunny day, Sept. 6, 2003, in the backyard of their home in Gilsum, Guy married Rita Romano (Wyman).
Witty and quick with a joke, Guy kept everyone laughing; even amidst his illness, his humorous nature never waned. He loved to engage in conversation and could strike up a conversation with anyone, no matter where he went. Kind, generous and loving, Guy was first and foremost a family man who always put his family first.
Guy was an avid deer hunter and always looked forward to hunting season and his annual hunting trip to Maine with his son, Guy Jr., and hunting buddies, Kenneth Buffum and Butch Davis. His trophy mounts were proudly displayed in his home, as well as many delicious venison meals enjoyed.
Guy also enjoyed fishing. In his younger years, he raced in snowmobile competitions, winning many of the races. He liked to watch NASCAR racing, baseball and football.
Vegetable gardening was another favorite pastime, and he grew the best corn on the cob! Generously sharing it with all.
He loved being “Grampy Guy” to his grandchildren. Spending time with them in the garden, playing ball, riding on the tractor or the 4-wheeler ... aka “buggy” ... or just hanging out enjoying a cookie together were among some of his most cherished moments.
Guy will be dearly missed by his wife of nearly 18 years, Rita Lounder, of Gilsum; his children: Guy Lounder Jr. of Gilsum; Darrick Lounder and his wife, Briana, and their children, Zachary, Alexander, Olivia, Holden and Hunter, of Gilsum; Gregory Lounder and his significant other, Kathrine Johnson, and Greg’s son, Matthew, of Marlborough; and Jeremy Lounder and his wife, Michelle, and their daughters, Lee Ann and Lexi, of Keene; his stepchildren: Anna Brown and her husband, Kyle, and their children, Keegan, Colton and Austin, of Northwood; and Joseph Romano of Vermont; his siblings: Earl Lounder of Vermont; Everett Lounder and his wife, Peggy, of Swanzey; Clement Lounder and his wife, Marie, of Gilsum; and Theresa Lounder and her husband, Walter Bolles, of Pennsylvania; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends, as well as his loyal and faithful dog, “Scotty.”
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Daniel Lounder; and his siblings: Matthew Lounder, Karen Paju, Richard Lounder and Roseanne Bolles.
All who knew and loved Guy are invited to calling hours on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. A funeral service will be held at the Gilsum Congregational Church, 13 Main Street, Gilsum, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Donna Gage. Burial with military honors will follow at Centennial Cemetery, Centennial Hill Road, Gilsum.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Guy P. Lounder’s name to the Gilsum American Legion, P.O. Box 229, Gilsum NH 03448.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave condolences or to share special memories of Guy, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
