Guy Blood unexpectedly passed away at his home in Alstead at the age of 49.
Guy was born in Keene on April 11, 1971. Guy was employed at Hunter North Associates LLC for more than six years, and previously had worked several years at The Keene Sentinel.
Survivors include wife, Cynthia; his sons, Eric and Donald; his grandchildren: EJ, Tave and Sophia; his sister, Christina; and his brother Ralph. He was the son of the late Hollis Sr. and Marion Blood of Keene.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
