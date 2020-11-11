Greta Lamont

Greta Richards Lamont, formerly of Lisbon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Grafton County Nursing Home.
She was born on June 27, 1932, to William and Muriel Pierson in Woodsville. Having graduated from Woodsville High School, she relocated temporarily to Florida to attend secretarial school. She ultimately returned to the Lisbon area, married “Tink” Richards and raised five daughters.
She held many jobs, including operating a rip saw at Plymwood Furniture, before moving back to Florida in the late ’70s after marrying Elmo Lamont.
She was a longtime member of the Florida Lions Club, Eastern Star and American Legion.
Greta was predeceased by her siblings: William Pierson Jr., Janice Pierson Lemar, Betty Pierson Hall, Virginia Pierson Somers, Norman Pierson and Roger Pierson; and her husbands: “Tink” Richards and Elmo Lamont.
Greta is survived by her five daughters: Bette (Robert) Liveston of Lisbon; Janice (Robert) Fogg of Leesburg, Fla.; Beverly (Neal) Boyd of North Swanzey; Mona (formerly Sirico) Richards of McKenney, Va.; and Jeanette (Tim) Crosby of Seabeck, Wash.
Just prior to her unexpected passing we had made arrangements to celebrate birthdays in the month of October because plans had been changed for a June celebration due to COVID-19.
Greta was also fondly known as “Nanny” to her 15 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and her 8 great-great-grandchildren. She loved her girls and she loved our babies. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Pierson.
For those of you who knew her well, she could never understand a joke but could sure tell some stories. She loved playing bingo and doing jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed quilting, and making and decorating cakes, until arthritis settled in her fingers. One of her favorite possessions was a book compiled by her youngest daughter, Jeanette — it was “new” to her every time she found it under a stack of papers or in a drawer. This year had been exceptionally difficult, with visits outside her window, by telephone or by video chat, but she managed to keep her spirits up most of the time.
She will be greatly missed but the excerpt below, author unknown, exemplifies how she must feel:
“I just wanted to let you know that I made it home. Everything is so pretty here, so white, so fresh, so new. I wish that you could close your eyes so you could see it, too. Please try not to be sad for me. Try to understand. God is taking care of me ... I’m in the shelter of his hands. Here there is no sadness, and no sorrow, and no pain. Here there is no crying, and I’ll never hurt again. Here it is peaceful when all the angels sing. I really have to go for now ... I’ve just got to try my wings. PS ... I’ll be the first face you see when you get here!”
There will be private services at a later date. As a pet lover her entire life, those wishing to make a donation may do so in her memory at Second Chance Animal Rescue, Littleton; or Riverside Rescue, Lunenburg, Vt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.