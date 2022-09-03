Gregory Paul Bolewski, 62, of Winchester, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, after a period of declining health.
Gregory, who went by Greg, is survived by his mother, Jean Bolewski, currently residing in the Genesis Keene Center in Keene; his three sons: Blake Bolewski of Gilsum; Drew Bolewski and his wife, Shannon, of Swanzey; and Greyson Bolewski of Winchester; his three grandchildren, Drew and Shannon’s sons, Connor, Cillian and Bearett; his two brothers: Steven Bolewski and his wife, Robin, of Skaneateles, N.Y.; and Erich Bolewski and his wife, Rikki, of Winchester; as well as six nieces and nephews.
Greg was a devoted son who took care of his ailing mother as her live-in caregiver for several years, allowing her to remain in her home longer than would otherwise have been possible. As a gifted landscaper and blessed with a green thumb, Greg made sure his Mom always had a lovingly cared-for yard with plenty of beautiful flowers to enjoy. Greg was a caring and devoted father who lived for his children and grandchildren. Greg was an avid fisherman who passed his love of fishing on to his children and little brother. He was also a lifelong supporter of his beloved Monadnock Huskies football team, on which he and his sons played.
Greg proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard in the 1980s serving around the country including in the dangerous Alaskan waters on “The Queen of the Fleet” USCGC Storis (WMEC-38), a tour at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., service aboard the Tall Ship USCGC Eagle (WIX-327), and at his final posting as a “plank owner” member of the original commissioning crew of the USCGC Escanaba (WMEC-907) when it joined the fleet in 1987.
Following his honorable discharge from the service, in civilian life Greg was a commercial truck driver for many years.
A service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 185 Main St., Keene, with a Celebration of Life to follow at Tempesta’s Restaurant, 401 Winchester St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that well-wishers consider making a donation to the www.GoFundMe.com set up in Greg’s memory to raise funds to support the Monadnock Huskies Football team: Greg Bolewski’s memorial fundraiser, organized by Blake Bolewski. The link can be found at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com where you can also leave condolences for the Bolewski family and share photos and memories of Greg.