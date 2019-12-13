Gregory L. Domingue
Gregory L. Domingue, 62, of Fitzwilliam, passed away on Dec. 8, 2019, with family by his side at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Son of the late Fred Allen Domingue and Emma Lou Mier Domingue, Greg was welcomed to the world on July 13, 1957, in Lafayette, La. After graduating from Lafayette High School, Greg obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Industrial Technology from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He spent 11 years, during and after college, working for PetroLog International in Lafayette.
Greg moved from Louisiana in 1987 and eventually settled in Fitzwilliam. He was employed by The MacMillin Company as a Field and Safety Administrator in Keene for 23 years. Most recently, he was employed as a Safety Specialist for Contractors Risk Management of Concord.
On April 27, 2002, Greg married Barbara (Young) Domingue in Lafayette, La. Greg and Barbara shared over 17 years filled with love, laughter and a mutual respect that served as the foundation for an enviable relationship.
Greg’s sons Christian and Taylor were the center of his universe. There was nothing more he enjoyed than spending time with his family. Although he did not regularly attend a congregation, he was a man of strong faith. Greg was passionate about working in the yard and took great pride in perfecting his property.
Greg was kind, generous and compassionate. His contagious smile captured the hearts of many throughout his life.
Greg will be deeply missed by: his wife, Barbara Domingue, of Fitzwilliam; sons: Taylor Domingue and his wife, Katherine, of Swanzey; and Christian Rogers and his wife, Jennifer, of Hampton, Va., and their children Austin, Jordan and Kinley; stepsons: Ryan Elliott and his wife, Rachel Thomas, of Palo Alto, Calif., and their son, Dashiell; and Jason Elliott and his wife, Dorene, of Van Nuys, Calif., and their daughters, Maya and Samantha; and so many in and around Lafayette, La., including siblings: Fred A. Domingue, Jr.; Sheila Domingue Pritchett and her husband, Christopher; Lisa Domingue; Chris Domingue; and Camille Domingue; nieces and nephews: Joseph, Russell, Lance, Meghan and Cameron; and well as many cousins, extended family members and countless friends.
Family and friends are invited to join Greg’s family on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, anytime between 6 and 8 p.m. for a Celebration of Life at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gregory L. Domingue’s name to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org or by phone at 1-800-AHA-USA1).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Greg, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
