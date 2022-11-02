Gregory James Wilson

Gregory James “Gregg” Wilson, age 59, of Gilsum, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with cancer.
He was born June 28, 1963, to the late Bernard John Wilson and Janice Bell Butler DeMay.
Gregg graduated from Keene High School in 1981 and attended the American Motorcycle Institute in Daytona, Fla. Over the years, he worked at almost every bike shop in the area, from Scott Motorsports to Full Throttle Motorsports. He was multi-talented and excelled at everything he did in the building construction and mechanical fields. He owned and operated Coyote Builders and worked at several construction companies as supervisor or foreman. He was a fabricator at Fuller Machine and was a member of their pro champ sled racing team. Lastly, he was employed by the City of Keene in Parks and Recreation.
Gregg’s passion was motorcycles. When he was in junior high school, he had the choice of going to Washington, D.C., or getting a dirt bike — and you can guess what he chose! He loved trail riding, vintage motorcycles and flat tracking, where he was known as “StickBoy Racing.” He also liked hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and boating on his beloved 1968 Boston Whaler “Little Warty” that he restored.
His greatest pride was helping raise twin daughters, Ashley and Amber.
Gregg lived life to the fullest. He was a people person and would talk to anyone. He had a character like no other. He would give everyone a nickname as well as having his own unique vocabulary and a quick-witted humor.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Donna Jarvis Wilson; his stepdaughters, Allicia Castor and Ashley (Josh Vitullo) Castor; his twin daughters, Ashley Tallman and Amber (John) Blake; their mother, Tia Tallman; Gregg’s mother, Janice (late Roger) DeMay, of Englewood, Fla.; his sister, Vicky Hilow, of Englewood, Fla.; his brother, Doug (Pam Rhoten) Wilson, of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; his nieces: Krista (Scott Devoe) Bartlett, of Lowville, N.Y.; and Ashley (Will Doyle of North Springfield, R.I.; his great-nephew and nieces: Colby (Lexi Beal) Bartlett; Kyleigh Bartlett of New York; Audrey and Makenzie Doyle of Rhode Island; his father-in-law, Richard Jarvis, of Sullivan; his mother-in-law, Natalie (Jon) Lounder, of Canaan (N.H.); and his brother-in-law, William “Bill” Jarvis, of Winchendon, Mass.
A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the Elks Lodge 927 in Keene, with details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gregg’s memory can be made to Joy’s Network Cancer Resources, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or N.E. Classic Charity Trail Ride.