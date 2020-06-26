Gregory J. Macri Jr.
Gregory J. Macri Jr. was born on June 2, 1928, in Brockton, Mass., and died at the age of 92 on June 22, 2020, at the Stuart Rehabilitation and Healthcare facility in Stuart, Fla.
He was one of 11 children born to Gregorio and Adelaide Macri. Greg was raised in South Weymouth, Mass., attended Weymouth High School and married his wife of 49 years, Betty Ann Corrigan, of Braintree, Mass., in 1950
He started his work career as a truck driver for Boston Sand and Gravel. After four years on the job, he was offered an opportunity to become a salesman for Magnus Chemical Company, a position that brought him to Walpole in 1952. He quickly rose to national sales leader and remained there until 1966, when he decided to strike out on his own and founded Keene Products. He eventually sold Keene Products to Sara Lee in 1984 and worked as a pulp and paper mill specialty chemical sales manager until 1989, when he founded GJ Products. GJ Products formally closed in 2005, but Greg remained active in various sales consulting roles for many subsequent years.
Greg was a prolific volunteer, having affiliations with many organizations, including: President and Chairman, Fall Mountain Dollars for Scholars; board member, Scholarship of America; Incorporator and Trustee of the Walpole Savings Bank; Chair of Development and Resources, Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Game, Inc.; President, Walpole Lion’s Club; board member, Fall Mt. YMCA; Incorporator and Trustee, Cheshire Medical Center; governing board member, Connecticut Valley Paper Industrial Management Assn.; President, Walpole Society for Bringing to Justice Horse Thieves and Pilferers; Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry; Paper Industrial Management Association; Bellows Falls Elks; Orphan’s Hope Lodge; and Bektash Shrine Temple.
Of his many affiliations, Greg’s involvement with Scholarship of America was one of the longest. Inspired by the work volunteers were doing at his local chapter, Greg join the board of the Fall Mt. Dollar for Scholars. A couple years later, Greg was asked to join the Scholarship of America national board, a role that he served in for more than 11 years and was on the Honor Roll of Trustees. Through his involvement, Greg was moved to establish scholarships with the Fall Mt. chapter in honor of his late daughter, Cheryl Ann, who passed away in 1982, and his wife, Betty Ann, who passed away in 1999.
Greg is survived by his sister, Diana Mulcahy, of South Weymouth, Mass.; his brother, Dennis Macri, of Naples, Fla.; his four children: Lynn Macri of Beverly, Mass; Greg III and his wife, Susan, of Ogunquit, Maine; Glen Macri and his wife, Donna, of Easton, Pa.; Garrison Macri and his fiance, Kathy Marshall, of Manchester, Mass.; his five grandchildren: Josh Macri, son of Greg and Susan; Colin and Jenna Macri, son and daughter of Glen and Donna; Ryan and Cameron Macri, sons of Garrison; and his devoted and loving partner of more than 10 years, Joan Davies, of Braintree, Mass., and Hobe Sound, Fla.
The family will be having a private family burial at the Walpole Cemetery, where he will be buried with his wife, Betty Ann, and daughter, Cheryl Ann. The family will host a remembrance celebration and reception this fall in Walpole as COVID-19 restrictions allow.
Please send thoughts and memories to Joaniedavies@aol.com and Garrisonmacri@yahoo.com
In lieu of flowers, we welcome donations “In honor of Gregory J. Macri” to Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund c/o Richard Nalevanko, 134 FMRHS Road, Langdon NH 03602; or Scholarship of America, 7900 International Drive, Suite 500, Minneapolis MN 55425 (https://donations.scholarshipamerica.org/)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.