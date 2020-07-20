Graziella Rachel Kelly
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Graziella Rachel Kelly, on July 14, 2020. She left us while sleeping peacefully at Havenwood Heritage Heights in Concord.
She was in her 96th year, and was a resident of Keene for 95 of those 96 years. She moved to Concord to be closer to her daughter and receive care in the memory unit at Havenwood.
Born in Torre de Passeri, Abruzzi, Italy, a fact she loved to share, she arrived in the United States in 1924 with her parents, Antonio and Carmela Caldarelli. She took great pride in being included on the American Immigrant Wall of Honor at Ellis Island, along with her parents.
Rachel retired as the business manager with the Keene Clinic, now Cheshire Medical Center/DHMC Keene, after 31 years of service. She joined the Keene Clinic in 1954 at a time when the medical staff consisted of eight physicians. She played a major management role as the clinic evolved to become a large multi-specialty group practice with 43 physicians. Rachel was involved in establishing satellite clinics in surrounding communities and served as the administrative link between the satellites and the main facility in Keene. She managed the installation of the first computer system for the clinic.
She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the American Legion Auxiliary for over 60 years.
Rachel was known to friends and family as someone with boundless energy, an unsinkable positive attitude, and determination and enthusiasm in everything she did. In her later years, she could still out-shop anyone in her family and leave them exhausted by day’s end. In addition to working hard, she used that energy to travel the world, husband John in tow. She had a great sense of adventure and a sharp intellect for business and finance. She was an avid reader and gifted crafter along with enjoying daily crossword puzzles. Above all else, Rachel valued family. Nothing made her happier than family gatherings, whether for big, Italian, homemade meals or to celebrate family events.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Van Scoyoc, and her husband, Peter, and son, Michael Kelly, and his wife, Patricia Ross; her sisters: Mary Baldor, Carrie Campbell, Rita Lindgren and her husband, Ed; her brother, John Caldarelli, and his wife, Judy; her grandchildren: Michelle Caissie, Stephen Kelly and Natalie Van Scoyoc; her great-grandchildren: Cameron and Madison Caissie; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; and her sister, Elena.
Services and burial for Rachel will be private. For those who wish to view the service it will be streamed live on the DiLuzio Foley and Fletcher Funeral Homes (Foley Funeral Home) of Keene’s Facebook page on Thursday, July 23, 2020, starting at 9 a.m. You may also access the livestream link by visiting the Foley Funeral Home website at www.foleyfuneralhome.com and select the “join livestream” offered on the service page for Rachel, as well as offering to the family online condolences or sharing of special memories of Rachel.
Contributions on Rachel’s behalf can be made to The Fiore Dintino Scholarship Fund, in care of the William Marconi Society, 97 Wood St., Keene NH 03431; or to Havenwood Heritage Heights, 33 Christian Ave., Concord NH 03301 for their activities fund.
