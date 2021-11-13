Grant Ruric Clark, 44, passed away on Nov. 7, 2021, of complications from sepsis in his lungs, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, with his mother, Catriana Clark, and close family friend, Sherry Lawrence, by his side.
He was born in Keene on March 14, 1977. He grew up in Walpole and attended Fall Mountain Regional High School.
Grant was trained as a mason and arborist. He loved riding ATVs, 4-wheeling and fishing. He was a very talented singer and guitarist. He had a special bond with his cousin, Sherri Hudson, that was cemented around their love of going to concerts together.
In addition to his mother, Grant is survived by his brother, Blake Thompson, his Aunt Deborah Clark-Tarbox, his Uncle Terry Clark and his Aunt Corey Eddings, and their spouses, as well as many cousins.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Parker Clark and Marie Liberty.
Grant’s family would like him to be remembered for more than the addictions that took his life.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Keene Post #4, 797 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made in Grant’s name to House of Hope, P.O. Box 10371, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.HouseOfHopeNH.org).
A GoFundMe account has been established to assist the family during this difficult time at https://gofund.me/59fb312c.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Clark family may be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
