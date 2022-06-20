Grant Curry LaPoint, of Port Angeles, Wash., passed away at home on May 10, 2022.
He was born Feb. 1, 1931, in Berlin, Conn., to his parents, Helen and William LaPoint. He married Christina Lazelle on July 4, 1959, and they spent their lives together until she passed on May 19, 2019.
He had an associates degree in engineering/tech writer when he was at WRLP television channel 32 in Winchester, spent some time in the U.S Army as a PFC Radio Operator during the Korean War, was in the USGOV.National Geophysical yearly study in Alaska, and was an engineer and investment manager in Costa Rica and also in Texas when he retired.
He spent many years as a ham radio operator and loved to write poetry. Loving anything that was a challenge and having a passion for traveling, Grant lived in a variety of places: aside from Washington, he lived in Costa Rica, Hawaii, Alaska, Florida, New York and New Hampshire. He made his home in Port Angeles, Wash., in 2000 after falling in love with the drive up the coast.
He will be missed by his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Shirley LaPoint, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held for friends and family on July 16. 2022, at 11 a.m. in Guilford, Vt.