Grace L. Bolton, 78, of Northfield, Mass., died in the early morning of Jan. 9, 2022.
She leaves behind the love of her life, Alan Bolton. They are both longtime Northfield residents. Grace was born in Greenfield, Mass., on May 4, 1943, to George and Grace (Stone) Nichols. She spent her childhood there and in Northfield, where she graduated from Pioneer Valley Regional School.
She will be missed greatly by her family: her daughters: Barbara Richardson and her husband, James, of Royalston, Mass.; Virginia Ward and her husband, Wayne, of Keene; and her son, Craig Bolton, and his wife, Toni, of Bedford, Texas. She was unfortunately predeceased by her daughter, Alana Gadreault, of Northfield, Mass. Also left behind were five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and more friends than you can shake a stick at.
Grace was a gifted teacher, retiring from Keene High School after teaching special education for more than 20 years, and then went on to the Waldorf School in Keene to share her love of learning with their students.
Living a busy, full life was her goal. Never one to say “no” to a good time, she and her love became boaters and spent weekends and summers in South Portland, Maine. They also spent many years escaping the winters of New England to make many friends in Florida. With such enthusiasm for life she became a “biker” at the ripe old age of 72. She also had many four-legged companions — her love of Boston Terriers was noteworthy, losing her seventh prior to her death.
We will sadly be saying goodbye to this bright spirit on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, with a calling hour from 10 to 11 a.m. and a service following at 11 a.m. at Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass. The Rev. Rosemary Dawson, Pastor of the Trinitarian Congregational Church, will officiate. Burial will follow in Green River Cemetery, Greenfield, Mass.
If you wish to do something for the family in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 600, Atlanta GA 30309; or the Dana Farber Cancer Center, P.O. Box 849168, Boston MA 02284-9168.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.