Grace Bertha Lillian (Plummer) Guyette, 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 3, 2022, with the comfort of her family by her side after a brief period of declining health.
Grace was born to the late Florence L. (Baker) Malinowski and Ralph E. Plummer on March 20, 1930, in Winchester. As a child, she was educated in Westport’s one room schoolhouse and was very involved with the Westport Village Church where her faith life began and developed throughout her life. Grace was also very involved with 4-H.
On May 15, 1948, Grace exchanged vows with the love of her life, Bernard Edwin Lee Guyette. They had a simple service in Keene and were happily married for 50 years before Bernard passed away on Aug. 13, 1998.
She worked at the Homestead Woolen Mill up to its closing in 1985, and retired from Concord Portex in Keene.
Grace loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed flea marketing with her husband. They could not pass by a yard sale without stopping. She loved farming, camping, fishing and hunting with her husband. Together they worked tirelessly establishing Boy Scout Troop 311. For many years Grace and Bernard were involved in local youth baseball leagues. Bernard’s and Grace’s door was always open to those in need. Everyone was always welcomed at their table.
Grace Guyette is survived by her brother, Martin Malinowski, and his wife, Elizabeth; her brother-in-law, Carlon S. Guyette; her children: Bruce and his wife, Claire, Guyette; Gail Guyette; Lee and his wife, Roberta, Guyette; and her former daughter-in-law, Kimberley Howard; along with her grandchildren: Michelle Guyette and Lee Speth; Patrick and his wife, Amy, Guyette; and Michael Hasselmann-Guyette and Scott Hasselmann; Heath and Edwin Guyette; and Eric and Chrystal Rondeau; and her great-grandchildren, Ella and Samuel Guyette. Grace is survived by many nieces and nephews of whom she played a significant role in their upbringing.
Grace was predeceased by Gardner (Sonny) Knight, whom she and Bernard raised as their own son; her sister, Cecilia Dike; and her infant brother, Edward Plummer.
Calling hours are Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Westport Church, 109 Westport Village Road, Swanzey, with a service to follow immediately after. Burial will take place in the spring of 2022 in the family lot at Mountain View Cemetery, Swanzey.
Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfuneralhome.com/).
In lieu of flowers, send donations to St. Jude Memorial Fund. I.D. “In memory of Grace Guyette” at www.stjude.org.
