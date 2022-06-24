Gordon Luther Tacy

Gordon Luther “Gory” Tacy, 73, of North Swanzey, and formerly of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center. He passed away peacefully with the love of his close family by his side.
Gordon was born on Feb. 23, 1949, in Keene, the son of the late Theresa (Minatt) and Luther Tacy. After Gordon’s mother passed away, his father, Luther, married and Rose (Strotman) Tacy became Gordon’s mother. Gordon graduated from Thayer High School with the class of 1967.
Gordon began his career at Markem in 1967 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1968 for a four-year term, where he proudly served his country with distinction while being stationed on the USS John F. Kennedy Attack Aircraft Carrier. Later he proudly displayed the call sign of the JFK on his Veteran license plate on his Jeep, the CVA-67.
Following his U.S. Navy service, Gordon continued his career at Markem in the chemical inks and printing machine areas for 50 years. Gordon loved to talk about how he was involved in creating the equipment and ink that stamped the M on M&Ms candy for all to enjoy today. Gordon retired in 2018.
Marrying Victoria (Bruder) Tacy in December 1970, Gordon became the father to Spencer G. Tacy and Denelle (Tacy, Gourley) Smith. Gordon was the proud grandfather of Evan Richard and Alec Spencer Gourley, and Maeve Onyx Tacy. Gordon was also the step-grandfather to Alden Reese and Garrett Reade Smith.
In 2009, Gordon married Jean (Masiello, Kovacs). Gordon and Jean enjoyed their time together playing cribbage, camping, doing yardwork and taking long rides together. During this time he became stepfather to Lazlo and Adam Kovacs, and also became grandfather to Owen, Layla, Madi, Jackie and Jameson.
Gordon served on the Winchester Ambulance Service, Civil Defense, Fire Department, participated in Bike-A-Thons and was an avid blood donor. He enjoyed volunteering in the activities his children enjoyed, including YMCA Indian Guides, 4-H Leadership and Junior Cadets.
In his spare time, Gordon enjoyed gardening, woodworking, playing card games, camping, playing scratch tickets, hunting, playing horseshoes and house renovations. He also loved playing on his big-boy toys including Jeeps, snowmobiles, ATVs, tractors and boats. He was a phenomenal baker and his chocolate zucchini cake was the envy of everyone who was able to enjoy it. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was an enthusiastic fan of many of his kids’ and grandchildrens’ dance recitals, volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball games, and was often seen giving his grandkids tractor rides and pushing them on the swings. He was always giving of his time and expertise, spending many hours in the renovation of family homes. He was an amazing husband, dad, grandfather, uncle, brother, father-in-law, brother-in-law, friend and a good man.
Gordon is survived by his loving wife, Jean Tacy, of North Swanzey; his sister, Lucinda “Cindy” Tedford, of Winchester; his son, Spencer Gordon Tacy, and his wife, Christi K. Tacy, of Ballson Spa, N.Y.; his daughter, Denelle Tacy Smith, and her husband, Brian K. Smith, of McMurray, Pa.; his stepsons: Laszlo Kovacs and his wife, Stephanie Kovacs, of Pleasantville, Tenn.; and Adam Kovacs of Unity; three grandchildren: Evan R. and Alec S. Gourley of McMurray, Pa.; and Maeve O. Tacy of Ballston Spa, N.Y.; seven step-grandchildren: Alden R. and Garrett R. Smith of McMurray, Pa.; Owen and Layla Kovans of Unity; and Madi, Jackie and Jameson Kovacs of Pleasantville, Tenn.; and god-daughter Allyson K. (Bruder) Chivilo of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. In addition, he is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Gordon was predeceased by his parents, Luther and Theresa Tacy; his stepmother, Rose M. Tacy; his brother-in-law, Sherman Tedford; and his beloved Golden Retriever, “Sammy Girl.”
In keeping with Gordon’s wishes, a private family graveside funeral service will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
