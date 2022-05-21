Gordon E. Hatfield Jr., 81, of Winchester, died on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. He passed peacefully in the company of his loving family after a short period of declining health.
Gordon was born the son of the late Pauline A. (Makarevic) and Gordon E. Hatfield Sr. on Sept. 8, 1940, in Brattleboro. He was educated locally and graduated from Thayer High School in Winchester with the class of 1958. On Feb. 9, 1980, he exchanged vows with Phyllis E. (Oliver) Hartley. They were married in a civil service with close family in attendance. Sadly, Phyllis passed on Oct. 4, 2018, after 38 years of marriage. Gordon was employed by the McGoldrick Paper Co. in Hinsdale for 40 years as a machine tender until his retirement in 1990.
Gordon had many interests. He loved to host poker games with friends, and enjoyed trips to the casino with his wife, Phyllis, and his two sisters. In his younger days he enjoyed hunting, ice fishing and snowmobiling. He was always a big Boston sports fan. Gordon had a civic side as a founding member of the Winchester Sportsman’s Club. He was also a longtime member of The Elks, The Eagles, American Legion and VFW Auxiliary. He loved being a member of the Winchester Volunteer Fire Department for more than 40 years.
Mr. Hatfield was predeceased by his sister, Linda Crowell, and her husband, Hugh, of Ashuelot. He is survived by his children: Virginia D. “Ginger” Younie and her husband, John, of Washington State; and Scott Hartley and his wife, Jennifer Richards, of Winchester; a sister, Carole A. Vogeley, and her husband, William, of Chesterfield; and four grandchildren, Jacob, Brenna, Audrey and Macie. In addition, he is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
In keeping with Gordon’s values, there are no calling hours or formal religious services. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery, Forest Lake Road, Winchester. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Gordon E. Hatfield Jr. to Winchester Ambulance Service, c/o Winchester Town Hall, 1 Richmond Road, Winchester NH 03470.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
