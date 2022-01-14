Gordon Dickie

Gordon “Butch” Dickie, 75, passed away unexpectedly at home on Dec. 5, 2021.
Butch was born June 4, 1946, the son of Gordon H. Dickie and Esther (Whitney) Dickie. He grew up in Hillsboro and attended Hillsboro-Deering Co-op School. He left school early and served in the N.H. National Guard for several years.
Butch met and married Rebecca (Becky) Lemieux. Together they had three children: Christine (Greenleaf); Gordon H. (Robbie) Dickie III (aka Gordon Brundige); and Catherine Dickie, who was adopted as an infant. After they divorced, Butch met the love of his life, Laurie Chartier, and they lived together for many years in the Keene area.
Butch was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He hunted in Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Pennsylvania and Alaska, to name a few. He enjoyed hunting deer, moose, bear, and especially turkeys. He was also a gun dealer for many years, specializing in hunting guns. As he aged and his health declined, his doctors were resigned to wait for any procedures or surgeries until after hunting season ended. That was non-negotiable.
He was employed for many years by Beauregard Construction. A Union man, he also served as the Shop Steward.
Butch was predeceased by his parents; two half-sisters, Faith Annis and Alice Coughlin; and a favorite cousin, Robert Dickey.
He is survived by his children and grandchildren; his sister, Ellen McPhetres; a close friend, John Orkins; and both his ex-wife, Becky, and Laurie. He had three nieces and three nephews and a plethora of cousins — Jones, Murdough and Dickey. He also had many hunting buddies.
A celebration of life is planned for the summer.
Should anyone desire to make a donation in Butch’s name, please consider The National Wild Turkey Federation (https://www.nwtf.org/) or a charity of your choice.
