Gordon Arnold Faulkner

It is with great sadness that the family of Gordon (“Gordy”) Arnold Faulkner announces his passing on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Jack Byrnes Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon. He fought a valiant battle with cancer and Parkinson’s disease and had family by his side when he left this life and entered his heavenly home.
Gordon was born on May 22, 1940, in Haynesville, Maine, to Dorothy Dwyer and Leon Arnold Faulkner. Family was first and foremost in his life. He was a devoted and much-loved husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and friend.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cherron; his daughter, Tina (Tammy Patterson) Faulkner, of Summerville, S.C.; his son, Todd (Jessica) Faulkner, of Nelson; his grandsons: Matthew Faulkner of Brattleboro, Michael (Angela) White of Chesterfield and Dakota Walker of Keene; his granddaughters: Mia Walker of Nelson and Amelia Faulkner of Nelson; his sister, Glenna Derrick, of Canada; his sister-in-law, Thelma Faulkner of Winn, Maine; six nephews and their families; and numerous cousins. Besides his parents, Gordon was predeceased in 2012 by his brother, Clifford Faulkner.
An avid outdoorsman, Gordon lived in northern Maine most of his early life, working in the potato fields as a young man and learning many mechanical skills from his father. He was a graduate of Lee Academy, class of 1959. After moving to Connecticut, he worked for Hartwell Engineering in the mid-1960s at General Dynamics Division of Electric Boat. He was part of the construction crew at Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Corporation and after its commissioning was a 28-year employee there as pipe fitter, welder and ultimately became their nuclear mechanical supervisor.
After marrying Cherron in 1970, Gordon built several homes and settled in Vernon, Vt., where they had a small farm and raised their family for 30 years. Through life’s trials and tribulations, faith was a foundation of the Faulkner household. Deciding to take early retirement, they moved to Summerfield, Fla., enjoying more than 20 wonderful years.
In 2020, it was time to return to New England, settling in Keene near their family once again. Gordon loved basketball, NASCAR, wildlife and bird watching, old cars, running farm equipment, raising a dog sled team, traveling, camping, and enthusiastically and proudly watching his children and grandchildren play sports and achieve their goals. He was a big proponent of strong work ethics and taught his children well.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grace Community Evangelical Church, 49 West Swanzey Road, Spofford. All friends and family are invited to attend. Memorial donations may be made online in Gordon’s memory to The Jack Byrnes Center for Palliative and Hospice Care at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, N.H.; or Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock (CHaD), Lebanon, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.