Gloria T. LaBarre, 87, of Roxbury Road, Keene, passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the Cheshire Medical Center Dartmouth Hitchcock Keene, surrounded by her family follow a brief illness.
Her parents, Josephine K. (Foohey) and Harold G. Black Sr., welcomed their daughter into the world on July 28, 1934, in Keene. Gloria worked at the former Robert Hart Shoe Manufacturing in Keene, and later with Concord Labs for 23 years. However, her greatest role was that of homemaker, wife and mother. Gloria found great solace at the cottage that she and her husband, Joe, built in 1965 on Russell Reservoir in Harrisville. Many special memories were created there with her children and later with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved the ocean, traveling to Maine to enjoy the sites and to visit Nubble Lighthouse. She was a great cook, and preparing the food for family get-togethers and meals meant the world to Gloria. Her favorite family gathering was on Christmas Eve, preparing a feast for all her family, friends and anyone else wishing to join in the celebration, with little ones awaiting the arrival of Santa, who would bring each child a gift, secretly supplied by Gloria, Santa’s elf. This tradition went on for 50 years and brought joy and great memories to so many.
She is survived by her four children: Jo-Anne L. Yardley and her husband, Steven, of Roxbury; Joseph A. LaBarre Jr. and his wife, Sylvia, of Swanzey; Jay A. LaBarre of Fitzwilliam; and John D. LaBarre and his wife, Tina, of Swanzey; her grandchildren: Emily Yardley and her husband, Travis Gontz, of Fayetteville, Pa.; Joseph A. LaBarre III, of Swanzey; Courtney Welch and her husband, Shawn, of Berwick, Maine; Erika Russell and her husband, Dan, of Swanzey; Shelbie LaBarre of Keene; Kade LaBarre of Fitzwilliam; Jesse LaBarre of Fitzwilliam; and Hannah LaBarre of Swanzey; 17 great-grandchildren; her lifelong best friends, Mary Schnyer of Keene and Faith Cody of Danville, Va.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Gloria was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Joseph A. LaBarre Sr., on March 31, 2016; and 10 siblings.
The family will hold funeral services and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Keene, privately. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff on the third floor at Cheshire Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care provided to Gloria.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. LaBarre’s memory to the Maplewood Resident’s Activity Fund, 201 River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.