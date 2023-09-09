Gloria P. Riesenberg

It is with sadness that the family of Gloria P. (Cleary) Riesenberg announces her passing on Sept. 3, 2023, in Keene at the age of 99.
Gloria was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 23, 1924. She is the daughter of the late Frank and Alice (Kane) Cleary. She grew up and went to school in Uniondale, N.Y.
She enlisted in the U.S. Navy WAVES in 1944. After the war, she worked in New York City as a secretary at a Manhattan law firm, where she met John J. (Jack) Riesenberg of Yonkers, N.Y.
After a short engagement, they married on Dec. 26, 1948, and moved to Allegheny, N.Y., where Jack pursued an advanced mathematics degree at St. Bonaventure University. In 1960, Jack, Gloria and family moved to Hudson (N.H.). Over the next six decades, they also lived in Mont Vernon, Alstead and Keene. In the mid 1980s, they wintered to New Port Richey, Fla., where they enjoyed the warm winters and golfing together. After Jack’s passing in 1992, Gloria settled permanently in Keene to be closer to her New Hampshire children.
Gloria loved domestic and international travel with Jack, her sisters and, later on, with her children and grandchildren. Whether on a plane or sitting at a restaurant, Gloria loved to engage in friendly chats with anyone. She volunteered at the information desk at Cheshire Hospital in Keene for many years and loved to play bridge. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene, and a former longtime member of St. Ann Sodality.
Gloria will be missed by her seven surviving children: John (Wendy) Riesenberg of Chesnee, S.C,; Peter (Ursula) Riesenberg of Swanzey; Eric (deceased 1973); Thomas (Anne) Riesenberg of Coatesville, Pa.; Janet (Todd Watkins) Cleary of Swanzey; Jerome (Catherine) Riesenberg of Stoddard; Elizabeth (Leo, deceased) Lessard of Dover; and Maria (Bill) Armani of Spring Hill, Fla. Gloria loved to visit and FaceTime with her 13 grandchildren (1 deceased), their spouses and her 15 great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her two sisters, Joan Peter of Carlsbad, Calif., and Alice Frantz of Louisville, Ky.
Gloria’s children say “thank you” to her many friends at the Wright Estate, especially dear friend Janet Genatt, and her home health aides, Linda, Koral, Megan, Stacey and Valerie, who provided Gloria with food, assistance and, most importantly, companionship.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers and military honors will follow in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery on Lower Main Street in Keene.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please consider donating to the St. Vincent dePaul Society, c/o Parish of the Holy Spirit, 161 Main St., Keene NH 03431; or to St. Ann Sodality, c/o Treasurer, Linda DiLuzio, P.O. Box 43, Keene NH 03431.
