Gloria M. Gunseth

Gloria M. (Clough) Gunseth, 93, of Surry, and formerly of Keene, Swanzey and a longtime resident of Roxbury, died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Keene Center Genesis. She passed peacefully while sleeping after a period of declining health.
Gloria was born the daughter of the late Irene (Willett) and Harry S. Clough on May 26, 1927, in Keene. She was educated locally and left school early as many of her generation did to help the family.
On March 30, 1946, she exchanged vows with Eugene W. Gunseth in a simple service in Keene. They were married with close family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Gene passed on Dec. 21, 1994, after 48 years of a loving marriage.
She was employed at Princess Shoe Co. in Keene as a cobbler of women’s shoes for several years. Prior, she had worked as a drop wire girl for the Faulkner and Colony Mill Co. in Keene. Mostly, she was a stay-at-home mother attending to her home and her children’s needs.
Gloria had many interests in life. She had a warm heart and was always giving of herself to make others happy. Time was spent volunteering of her knitting and crocheting skills to make hats for babies and wool caps for people undergoing cancer treatment. She gave freely of her time to volunteer at the Kingsbury Cancer Center in Keene. Gloria had a passion for cooking. Nothing gave her more joy than having family and friends come sit around her table to indulge in her homecooked meals. She was a great storyteller and would often share funny stories about her and Gene and their many adventures throughout their years together.
In the warmer weather you could find Gloria attending to her flower and vegetable gardens and enjoying the wildlife just outside her door. Gloria always looked forward to the holidays when she would be surrounded by her family. She would can all year long as the fruits and vegetables came into season, and she was an avid reader. Gloria was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother who was affectionately known as “GG” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by all the people whose lives she touched. The memory of her crystal blue eyes and her cute smile will continue to bring comfort to all she has left behind.
Mrs. Gunseth is survived by her children: William W. Gunseth and his wife, Sandie, of Paulden, Ariz.; Deborah A. LaBrie of Surry; Dale E. Gunseth and his significant other, Wendy Dyer, of Swanzey; and Stephen F. Gunseth and his wife, Michele; of Surry; and her siblings: David Clough of Concord; and Vernon Clough of Keene. In addition, she leaves ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, cousins, several nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Gloria is predeceased by her siblings: Paul Clough, Evelyn Pollock, Ethel Arcand, Theodore “Ted” Clough, Harry Clough Jr., Sherman Clough, Robert Clough, Emma Gauthier, Elaine Hodson and Phyllis Houle.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., and a Liturgy of the Word will be given on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m., all in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will occur on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the family lot at Pine Grove Cemetery, Granite Street, Marlborough. Due to COVID-19 standards, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in memory of Gloria M. Gunseth to Relay for Life, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford NH 03110. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
