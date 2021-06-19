Gloria L. Powell, 91, of Keene, passed away peacefully at Pine Heights Nursing Care in Brattleboro on Friday, June 18, 2021.
She was born in 1930 to the late Noah and Hilda (Bascom) Wood in Bowling Green, Ohio. Gloria graduated from Liberty High School in 1948, received a bachelor of science in education from Bowling Green State University in 1952, and a master of education from Kent State University in 1973.
She married the late John (Jack) Powell in 1954 and they lived in Michigan, Maine, Ohio, North Carolina, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Gloria is survived by her two sons and their wives: Stephen and Mary Ellen, and Thomas Sr. and Susan; her four grandchildren: John; Jessica and her husband, Greg; Salley and her partner, Patrick; and Thomas Jr. and his fiance, Jamie; her two great-grandchildren, Parker and Remington; her brother-in-law and his wife, David and Lucia Powell; many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and one great-grand-nephew. Gloria was predeceased by her devoted husband, Jack, in 2014. Her first husband, Robert Thompson, passed away in 1951.
Gloria spent many years teaching in Michigan, Maine and Ohio, finishing her career at Chagrin Falls High School, from which her two sons graduated. Her son Stephen’s favorite memory from their years together at the high school was when Rick, a very tough linebacker on the football team, came to practice excited by Gloria’s handling of his buddy Reggie’s use of an expletive during class that day. Rick said, “She just smacked him. It was awesome!” Yes, times have changed.
Gloria’s interests included reading, bridge, golf and following all the exploits of her husband, sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She took up the game of golf in her 50s to spend more time with her husband and ended up making several close friendships that have lasted the rest of her life.
At her request, no services will be held. Please honor her memory with donations in her memory to the Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St., Keene NH 03431.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass., is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
