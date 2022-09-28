Gloria L. (Evans) Hayes, 84, a resident of Keene and formerly of Milford, Conn., passed away peacefully while resting on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, under the care of Applewood Genesis Center in Winchester.
She was born the daughter of the late Alma (Hickey) and Louis W. Evans on July 12, 1938, in Kenton, Ky. Gloria graduated from Stratford High School in Stratford, Conn., class of 1956. She then attended the Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn., earning her Master’s Degree in education.
On July 29, 1961, Gloria married Alford G. Hayes. They had a simple service with family and friends in Trumbull, Conn. They began their life together in Ansonia, Conn., and shortly thereafter settled in Milford, Conn.
Gloria was a teacher for the early part of her teaching career and ultimately became the executive director of Good Shepherd Child Care Development Center and East Shore Daycare Center in Milford, Conn. She served in this capacity for over 40 years until she retired in 2016.
Along with working, Gloria was an accomplished soprano vocalist, enjoyed singing in community and church choirs and enjoyed spending summers at her family’s cottage in Stoddard. She was a very active and devoted member of the United Presbyterian Church in Milford, Conn., and in the last three years, an active member of the United Church of Christ in Keene.
Gloria is survived by her two daughters, Karen Bell (Bruce) of Stoddard and Laura Hayes of Keene; and her brother, Rev. Paul C. Evans (Jonathan) of Topeka, Kan. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Sarah Cheverier (Joseph) and Amber Bell; her great-grandson Matthew Hester and many nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family and friends. Gloria is now at peace with her parents, her daughter, Paula Hayes Martin, who passed in 2018; her brother David R. Evans, who passed on April 11, 1965; and her grandson, Brian A. Bell, who passed in 2006.
Calling hours will take place Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at the West Haven Funeral Home in West Haven, Conn., followed by a memorial church service and dinner at the United Presbyterian Church in Milford, Conn. An additional memorial church service will take place at the United Church of Christ in Keene, date and time to be announced. A private graveside service will be held at New Dow Hill Cemetery in Stoddard.
Although flowers will be gladly accepted, the family has requested that all donations be made to the United Presbyterian Church, 109 Seaside Ave., Milford, CT 06460 or to the Gloria Hayes Educational Foundation, c/o Good Child Development Center, 170 Old Point Road, Milford, CT 06460.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).