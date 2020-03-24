Gloria J. Longley
Gloria J. (Wrobel) Longley, 76, of Ponderosa Park, Charlestown, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Gloria was born in Vermont on Aug. 20, 1943, the daughter of Alex and Charlotte (Nicholas) Wrobel. She was predeceased by her loving partner of 25 years, Richard E. “Pops” Dutilley.
Gloria is survived by her children: Lorianne Benoit and her husband, Kevin; David Elliott Jr. and his wife, Beverly; Louise Dube and her husband, Steven Sr.; Stephen Longley and his wife, Carolee; and Melinda Boyd and her husband, Sam; her grandchildren: Amber Chase; Ashley Chase and Will Collins; Nicole and Ken Derosia; David Elliott III; Frank Elliott; Amanda and Chris Bailey; Steven Dube Jr.; and Cheyenne and Cody Gajnos; and great-grandchildren: Falon and Payton Derosia; and Colson Gajnos.
Gloria’s greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. She was famous for chocolate mayonnaise cake and burnt rolls every Thanksgiving.
Per Gloria’s request, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be planned for later this spring. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org/).
