Gloria E. Lavoie, 90, a lifelong resident of Keene, died on Jan. 23, 2021, at the Keene Center Genesis on Court Street in Keene after a period of declining health.
She was born in Keene on Feb. 22, 1930, the daughter of Merton and Irene (Putnam) Mills, and was a 1948 graduate of Keene High School.
She loved the Red Sox and followed every game on TV. She also loved to knit and crochet, making afghans for all of the grandchildren. Gloria was a huge NASCAR fan, taking in with her husband, Don, as many races as they could. They also loved to travel in their RV, visiting most of the U.S. including traveling the Trans-Canadian Highway to Alaska, and taking in the Albuquerque hot air balloon festival. They were always accompanied by Sheba, the Persian cat. Winters were spent in Davenport, Fla., where they had many friends and family nearby.
Gloria had been the secretary for the class of 1948 reunion committee, keeping an extensive list of past and present classmates. They held the final 70th reunion in September 2018, but due to health issues, Gloria was not able to attend. Her classmates honored her with a certificate of appreciation.
She also worked for over 30 years with the Sears Roebuck Company when they were located on Central Square in Keene.
Gloria loved her family and friends and the time they spent together.
She is survived by her son, Paul LaBarre, and his wife, Susan; her daughter, Marie Koski; her grandchildren: Angela Emery and her husband, Dave; Tyna-Marie Murphy and her husband, Michael; Amanda Michaud and her husband, Noah; Jennifer Perkins and her husband, Samuel; Theresa Koski; Kimberly LaBarre and her friend, Jeff; and Sarah Symonds and her husband, Bryan; her former husband, Louis LaBarre, and his wife, Sally; along with 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, William Mills and Charles Mills; a sister, Helen Mills; her husband, Donald Lavoie; and a son-in-law, Michael Koski.
Services will be held privately by the family in the spring. There are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Lavoie’s memory to Team Rubicon USA, a disaster response team comprised of veterans providing emergency relief across the country (teamrubiconusa.org); or to the American Cancer Society — New Hampshire Division, 2 Commerce St., Suite 110, Bedford NH 03110; or to a charity of one’s choice.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.