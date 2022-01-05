Gloria Avalon, 96, of Swanzey, and formerly of Levittown, N.Y., died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Dec. 26, 2021.
Gloria was born on Feb. 6, 1925, the daughter of John and Frances Avalon. She had a long career working in many capacities in healthcare, and continued to work as an X-ray technician until the age of 84. Gloria was appreciated for her generous nature and wisdom, and was a mentor to many whom she encouraged to further their careers in healthcare. Gloria instilled a strong work ethic, a value of education and the joy of shopping in her children and grandchildren.
She was the beloved mother of Raymond Cuomo (Karen), Deborah Cuomo, Alison Cuomo-Nason (Don), Gene Cuomo, Kim Wolfe (Tim); and mother-in-law of Claudia Cuomo; the cherished grandmother of Paul Cuomo (Lisa), Karen Weilhoefer, Christine Weilhoefer (Patrick), Jennifer Mulvihill (Vinny), Linda Cuomo (Gary), Elizabeth Weilhoefer (Justin), Scott Cuomo (Elena), Lydia Cuomo (Ben), Keri Wolfe (Rob), John Nason (Cassy), Kristen McCann (Brendan), Tom Nason, Samantha Mathur (Puneet), and Abby Thompson (Nick). Gloria is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren; her former daughters-in-law, Elaine Cuomo and Maureen Kennedy; her companion, Jerry; and many friends who were dear to her. Gloria was predeceased by her son, Glenn Cuomo, and her daughter-in-law, Paula Cuomo. She will be dearly missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Make-A-Wish Foundation or David’s House at 461 Mt. Support Road, Lebanon NH 03766 would be appreciated. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
