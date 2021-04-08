Gloria A. Lodge, 62, of Peterborough, passed away peacefully at Catholic Medical Center after a brief illness, on April 3, 2021.
She was born in North Andover, Mass., on Jan. 22, 1959, the daughter of Warren and Doris (Wilson) Lodge. Gloria moved with her family to Peterborough from North Andover, Mass., while still in grade school. She graduated from ConVal High School, then attended UNH and Antioch College, where she received a master’s degree. Gloria spent 23 years of her career at Keene State College, where she was director of human resources before eventually taking on a role as academic and career advisor, which was her favorite work. She very much enjoyed advising and guiding students through the college experience and on to future careers, and considered that her life’s work. Gloria participated in the Lions Club and was well-known in the community. She was a past president of the Peterborough Chamber of Commerce. She stayed active with her sorority women’s group and had many friends. She also enjoyed crafting and had great affection for her dogs. Most of all, Gloria was known for her kind heart and positive spirit.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 38 years, Nils Bruce Wenblad, of Peterborough.
A walk-through visitation will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord St., Peterborough. Masks will be required and CDC Guidelines for social distancing will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gloria’s name to NHSPCA. To share a memory, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit Gloria’s tribute page at www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.
