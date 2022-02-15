Gloria A. (Fecto) Fisk, 80, of Swanzey and formerly of Gilsum, passed away on Feb. 10, 2022, in the comfort of her daughter’s home in Keene, surrounded by family.
She was born on Oct. 19, 1941, in Keene, the daughter of the late Annette (Leblond) and Edward Fecto. She attended area schools and graduated with the class of 1959 at Keene High School.
Gloria married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Alvin Fisk, on Aug. 25, 1962.
Gloria had worked at Barton Insurance and New Hampshire Unemployment Services before landing a position at Clarke Distributors from where she retired after 15 years of employment with them.
She had been a longtime member of the Gilsum Congregational Church. Gloria cherished spending time with her grandsons and visiting camp in Washington (N.H.). She enjoyed always being Dick’s “plus one” to various event and activities.
Gloria will be missed by her daughter: Sandra Allain and her husband, David, of Keene; her grandsons, Jared Pratt and Riley Pratt; her dear friends, Joyce Kott of Massachusetts, and Gary and Carol Ballou of Gilsum; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Alvin Fisk, in 2018; and her infant son, Robert Edward Fisk, in 1967.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made in Gloria A. Fisk’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 (www.StJude.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Fisk family or to share a memory of Gloria, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
