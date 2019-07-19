Glennville Lansdon
Glennville “Rusty” Lansdon, 80, a resident of Troy, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
He was born March 14, 1939, in Pensacola, Fla., the son of Lee and Louise (Thompson) Lansdon. He was a 1957 graduate of J.M. Tate High School in Pensacola and then went on to proudly serve our nation as a member of the United States Army.
For many years he worked for Troy Mills. He also participated in the Men’s Softball League in Keene, well into his 60s.
On Oct. 16, 1965, he married the love of his life, Joanne Kivela. They enjoyed many years and wonderful memories together.
Rusty was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He and his wife traveled across the country, stopping in many places and camping; they traveled all the way from the East Coast to Alaska. While he was out enjoying nature he would often look for uniquely shaped rocks, especially those shaped like hearts to bring home to share with his family and friends.
Rusty was a very compassionate and outgoing person who would do anything for anyone and who never met a stranger. He was able to fix just about anything and if he didn’t know how to fix something, he would learn.
Sharing humor and making others smile was also something that brought him great joy. He always knew how to lighten the mood or tell the best jokes.
Above all, Rusty loved to be surrounded by his family, especially his grandchildren and his great-grandson. Whether it was for a family meal, celebration or simply to watch the baseball or football game, he was happiest with those that he loved.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Lansdon; his daughters, Lisa L. Hautanen and her husband, Michael, and Katherine E. Lansdon and her husband, Abe Gautreau; his sons, William E. Lansdon and his wife, Dulcy, and David G. Lansdon and his loving partner, Selena; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandson; his brothers, Robert and Jimmie Lansdon; his sisters, Mary Craig, Gladys Wickham and Patricia Wells; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. He is predeceased by his sisters, Bertha Koski, Ruby Craig and Ada Farrow; and his brothers, Clarence, Joe, Jeff and Jerry.
A celebration of Rusty’s life will be held on Sunday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Samuel E. Paul Community Center, 61 South Road, Troy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Samuel E. Paul Community Center, 61 South Road, Troy, NH 03465.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
