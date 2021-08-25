Glenn W. Page, 73, of Swanzey, died peacefully in his sleep at home on Aug. 21, 2021.
The devoted husband of Sandra (Spaulding) for more than 53 years, he is also survived by his twin daughters: Lynn Page Flaherty (Sean) of Canton, Mass.; and Debra Page Mooney (Patrick) of Shrewsbury, Mass. He was the beloved Grampy of Caitlin and Bridget Mooney, and John Flaherty; and the adored brother of Leander Page III (Paula) and Mary Kasper (Michael). He is also survived by three dear nieces, a nephew, a grand-nephew, cousins who feature into far too many stories, and many, many friends.
The son of Leander “Red” Page Jr. and Mary Glennon, Glenn was born in Keene on Jan. 4, 1948, just after his brother’s 4th birthday party ended. He attended St. Joseph’s School in Keene and graduated from Monadnock Regional High School in 1965. He earned both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Keene State College.
An avid woodworker and carpenter, he taught industrial arts for more than two decades. His teaching career took him from Pinkerton Academy to Keene High School and Hillsborough-Deering High School, where he amassed many friends, a few frightened students, and a reputation for being tough and fair.
He managed his own building and contracting company for years, part-time while he taught, and later full-time. The years he worked with his brother were among his favorite. His work ethic was legendary, as was his hammer swing. He honed his crafts as a master electrician, a general contractor and operations manager, too. Glenn also served as general manager at KIPCO for 19 years.
He was his family and friends’ go-to for home and auto repair, woodworking projects, and a common sense approach to life. “Measure twice, cut once” was not a suggestion. He broke in one son-in-law with a window replacement project, an experience the son-in-law would never forget.
Sadly, his love of fast cars and NASCAR skipped a generation, but he had great hope for his only grandson. He was proud of his Swanzey roots, serving more than 30 years on various boards, committees and commissions. At the time of his death, he was chair of both the Swanzey Planning Board and Sewer Commission. He volunteered for the Swanzey Museum and the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry, and never hesitated to help a broken-down motorist or to plow out an elderly neighbor.
In his memory, the family asks that folks consider a donation to the Swanzey Preservation Society or the St. Vincent DePaul food pantry, or stopping to help a stranger. Wry humor, a wink, and biting sarcasm would honor his memory, as well.
A graveside service at Mt. View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey Center, will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. To express condolences or share memories of Glenn, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
