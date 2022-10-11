Glenn Thomas Shattler passed away in Keene, surrounded by family, on Oct. 6, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Glenn was born on Sept. 3, 1954, to the late Lester and Lillian M. (Ouellet) Shattler in Amesbury, Mass. It was here that he spent his formative years, graduating from Amesbury High School with the class of 1973. Following graduation he entered the work force, beginning a storied career with the Inn at East Hill Farm in Troy, where he was a lifetime employee.
When not working, Glenn was an avid outdoorsman and was a master of many outdoor activities. He loved skiing and hunting, but most of all enjoyed his fishing and camping trips. A few times a year Glenn would gather some of his favorite people and they would head off to various lakes around Maine, including Sebago, Moosehead and Rangeley. Much laughter was had, and many memories were made with friends Glenn cherished dearly. The only thing Glenn loved more than his fishing trips was his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Glenn, an avid motorcycle rider, loved taking trips up to Arundel, Maine, where he would camp and hang out with other motorcycle aficionados at Bentley’s. He loved motorcycles, specifically all things Harley Davidson, so much he took a trip to Sturgis, S.D., for the annual motorcycle rally, which he deemed the trip of a lifetime.
When Glenn was not being active outdoors or riding his motorcycle, he could be found at the William Marconi Italian Club in Keene. He was a longtime member and active participant in the Tuesday night dart league, where he befriended many over the years due to his wry sense of humor and storytelling. Glenn made many friends along his journey, including during his time spent as a selectman for the Town of Troy. These friends were very important to Glenn and he was extremely loyal to them all. Glenn was a good friend, a great brother, and a kind man. He will be deeply missed by all who know him.
In addition to his parents, Glenn is predeceased by his brother-in-law, Buck Bronski.
Glenn is survived by his brother, Lester Shattler III (Chris); his sisters, Sally Adams (David) and Gay Bronski (Jimmy); his former wife and friend, Judy; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and his beloved Wilson and Fred.
A gathering of remembrance will be held in Glenn’s honor on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Inn at East Hill Farm in Troy. Friends and family are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Glenn’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Glenn’s online tribute, send condolences to the family or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com.