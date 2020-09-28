In remembrance of Glenn W. (Butch) Sillanpaa (Sept. 30, 1951 — March 8, 2020) the family will hold a service for him Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Pines, 10 Hale Hill Road, Rindge, from 10 a.m. to noon. Please join us as we celebrate this extraordinary person.
