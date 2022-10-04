Glenn S. Barcome, 75, a longtime resident of Walpole, died on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland following a period of failing health.
His parents, Sidney and Veronica (Pregent) Barcome, welcomed their son into the world on Feb. 1, 1947, in Athol, Mass. Glenn grew up in Orange, Mass., and was a 1965 graduate of Ralph C. Mahar Regional School.
Glenn attended Northampton (Mass.) Community College, receiving a bachelor’s degree in business management. Glenn also held many insurance designations, including CPCU and a CIC. He also gave back to the insurance industry by teaching several different insurance courses locally.
As a successful entrepreneur, Glenn owned and operated Lake Sunapee Insurance Agency and American Hardware Insurance for 30 years, with Lake Sunapee Insurance still in operation at the time of his death.
Glenn was an avid tennis player, golf enthusiast and loved skiing. He was a longtime member of the Keene Racquet Club and Hooper Golf Course. It was not unusual for Glenn to play 3 or 4 times a week, both on the court at his home, at the Racquet Club or at Hooper. He loved to ski at many of the local ski resorts, especially Okemo, where he had a condo for many years. In his early years, Glenn loved sports cars, owning several, including his favorite, Corvettes. He loved working in the flower gardens around his home, creating beautiful landscapes.
Glenn found a special place in his heart for his four-legged friends, Henry, his Bernese Mountain Dog, and Dancer, his Sheltie.
Glenn will be greatly missed by many in the area, especially his two sons: Shawn Barcome and his wife, Lisa, of Keene; and Ryan Barcome and his fiancé, Ria Byington, of Walpole; his grandchildren, Carson Barcome and Cassidy Barcome; and his sister, Lynne MacLean Burt, of Middleton, Conn.
Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A celebration of Glenn’s life will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m.
Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Barcome’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland for the years of incredible care for Glenn.