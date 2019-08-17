Glenn K. Stearns
Glenn K. Stearns, 81, a long-time resident of Keene and formerly of Springfield, Vt., died on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Langdon Place of Keene. He passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Glenn was born the son of the late Ruth (Houghton) and Keith Stearns on May 26, 1938, in Springfield, Vt. He was educated in Vermont and graduated from Springfield High School, class of 1956.
On Feb. 21, 1959, he exchanged vows with Barbara M. Makela at the First Baptist Church in Vermont. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for 60 years.
Glenn worked for the Fiber Mark Co. in Brattleboro as a transport manager for seven years before retiring in 2001.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family. Glenn was an avid hunter, who loved hunting in Vermont and also traveled across the U.S. and Canada on many hunting trips during his lifetime. Glenn was also a member of the Elks Lodge No. 927 in Keene for many years.
Mr. Stearns is survived by his wife, Barbara M. Stearns of Keene; his children, Teri Roy and her husband, Gary, of Swanzey, Jay Stearns and his wife, Cindy, of Georgetown, Texas, and Julie Cimonetti of Essex Junction, Vt.; his siblings, Carol Brock and her husband, Fred, of Orange, Calif., and Bruce “Chip” Stearns and his wife, Lynn, of North Springfield, Vt.; and five grandchildren, Jessica Madden, Sara Madden, Garret Stearns, Andrew Cimonetti and Shawn Cimonetti. In addition, he is survived by three great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends. Glenn is pre-deceased by his sister Gail Peay. He will be reunited with his dog and companion, Penny.
The family would like to thank the staff at Langdon Place of Keene, Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services of Keene and Kidney Care & Transplant Services of New England for the exemplary care given to Glenn.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you give donations in memory of Glenn K. Stearns to the charity of one’s choice.
In keeping with Glenn’s wishes, services will be private. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
