Glenn E. Van Valkenburg
Glenn E. Van Valkenburg, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at home on June 30, 2020, surrounded by devoted family.
Born on March 15, 1939, to Glenn and Mildred (Bogart) Van Valkenburg of Fowler, N.Y., he is survived by Carol S. (Ferguson) Van Valkenburg, his best friend of 60 years and loving wife of 59; as well as their three daughters: Natalie Lepore of Penacook; Wendy deLemos of Andover, Mass.; and Heather Van Valkenburg of Concord. He leaves nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and another on the way. He is survived by his younger siblings, Carol Bresee and George; and predeceased by Lois Scharoun and Joyce Mills, his older sisters.
Glenn graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1958 and from Clarkson College in Potsdam, N.Y., in 1962, with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. Upon graduation he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps and completed his tour as Captain.
Glenn married Carol, daughter of Hilton and Clara Ferguson, of Gouverneur, N.Y., on April 23, 1961, in the First United Methodist Church of Potsdam, N.Y. Throughout Glenn’s career as a senior product engineer, he moved to various parts of the country with his growing family. In 1989, Glenn retired from Wynn’s Precision in Lebanon, Tenn., as vice president of quality control. The next year, Glenn and his wife opened Basquettes, a small gift shop in Nashville, Tenn. They eventually returned to New Hampshire to be near family, settling in Concord.
Glenn was a man of many talents and enthusiasms. He was a member of Mensa, an avid motorcyclist and a gifted singer and guitarist. As a teenager, he was a member of the Science Fiction Book Club, and this passion stayed with him throughout his life. In later years, Glenn’s interest in computers led him to assemble his own personal computer in the ’70s and to establish his business, Caro-Van. He built one of his family’s homes with his own hands, and enjoyed designing fun experiences for his grandchildren, such as creating Camp APMARG and building a zipline in the yard.
Per Glenn’s wishes, there will be no formal services. The family will gather at a later date for a celebration of his life. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information, please go to www.phaneuf.net.
