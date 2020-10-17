Gilbert R. “Gil” Bigelow, 88, of Keene, passed away on Oct. 15, 2020. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home with his dignity intact and with the love of family near after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the direction of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
