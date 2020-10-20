Gilbert R. Bigelow

Gilbert R. “Gil” Bigelow, 88, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of Westmoreland, died on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home with his dignity intact and surrounded by family.
Gilbert was born the son of the late Gertrude (Marsh) and Henry Bigelow on May 30, 1932, in Amherst, Mass. He was educated in Massachusetts and graduated from Amherst High School with the class of 1950. He later went on in his studies and attended Northampton Commercial College, where he earned his bachelor of science in accounting and business with the class of 1958.
On Feb. 15, 1958, he exchanged vows with Alberta B. Brown at St. Mary’s Church in Claremont. They were married with family and friends in attendance. The Bigelows have been married for 62 years.
Gil worked at American Optical in Keene as an accountant and comptroller for many years before his retirement in 2001. Being idle didn’t sit well with him so he went back to work and accepted a position with Staples in Keene as a sales associate for seven years.
He had many interests and activities in life. He was a member of the volunteer fire department and supported Boy Scouting in Westmoreland. He had hobbies and interests including photography, shortwave radio listening, reading and gardening.
Mr. Bigelow is survived by his wife, Alberta Bigelow, of Keene; his two sons: Michael A. Bigelow and his wife, Lisa, of Woburn, Mass.; and Paul H. Bigelow and his wife, Karen, of Fairdale, Ky. He is also survived by six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Gil is predeceased by his siblings, Hazel Pratt and Richard Bigelow.
In keeping with Gil’s wishes there are no calling hours. A graveside service will occur on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
