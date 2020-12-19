Gilbert D. Lane

Gilbert D. “Gil” Lane, 67, a longtime resident of Keene, died on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care in Lebanon. He passed peacefully while sleeping after a brief period of declining health.
Gilbert was born the son of the late Catherine (Deihl) and Edward Lane on July 9, 1953, in Haverhill, Mass. He was educated in Haverhill and graduated from Haverhill High School with the class of 1971.
He has been with his devoted partner, Marilyn Nourse, for 20 years.
Gil worked at Syd’s Carpet and Snooze Room as a furniture delivery person for 15 years until his retirement in 2006. Prior, he had worked at Sterling Quality Carpets as a carpet care technician.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing since he was a teenager, especially deer, bear, duck, geese, pheasant and occasionally turkey. He was a big outdoors man, hiking and fishing. He loved going out to area restaurants and spending time with his family in the outdoors and fishing. This love of the outdoors was passed down to his grandchildren. He would often take them camping in the warm weather and take them hiking and fishing. Gil loved his dogs, Gizmo and Eva. Eva would often go with him on hikes. Prior to Eva, there was Coco, who would help him hunt for pheasant. He always had a smile on his face and loved to joke and make others laugh.
Mr. Lane is survived by his daughters: Joanne L. Devost and her husband, Johnny “John,” of Winchester; and Amy M. Pratt and her husband, Toby, of Winchester; his partner, Marilyn Nourse, of Keene; his six grandchildren: Owen Pratt, Matthew Schmidt, Keegan Pratt, Maddison Pratt, Zachary Pratt and Tristan Devost; his siblings: George Lane and his wife, Michelle, of Amesbury, Mass.; David Lane and his wife, Melissa, of Stoddard; James Lane of Portsmouth; and Phillip Lane of Pittsfield, Maine. In addition he leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Gil is predeceased by his brothers, Edward Lane and Charles Lane.
In keeping with Gil’s wishes, services will be private. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
