Gertrude E. Szymcik
Gertrude E. Szymcik, 91, a resident of Winchester, died at Applewood Nursing Home in Winchester after a period of declining health. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Oct. 30, 1927, in Winchendon, Mass., a daughter of the late Frank and Ella (Bogan) Murray.
She was raised and educated in Winchendon, a graduate of Murdock High School.
Gertrude would go on to marry Felix Szymcik on Oct. 13, 1947, in Winchendon, Mass., and raise seven children. She also worked for the Winchendon Schools as a secretary for many years.
Gertrude had many hobbies. She loved to sew and made wedding gowns for all four of her daughters and her daughter-in-law Marie; she had a love for knitting and crocheting and was an avid crafter. Handmade gifts from Gertrude — from afghans to greeting cards to Christmas decorations — were a prized possession for many family and friends.
Gertrude and Felix enjoyed spending time with their many friends, but most of Gertrude’s social life was spending time with her sisters and brother and their spouses, traveling together, going out to eat and playing cards.
Most of all, in addition to the unconditional love she had for her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren, she was married for 69½ years to Felix, the center of her world and the absolute love of her life.
Gertrude was predeceased by her loving husband, Felix, and two of her sons, Michael and Neil.
Survivors include her four daughters, Barbra Benedict of Orland Hills, Ill., Sharon Whitaker of Sunapee, Becky Szymcik of Rindge and Lisa Bredberg of Rindge; her two sons, Scott Szymcik of Swanzey and Mark Szymcik of Worcester, Mass.; as well as by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Winchendon, Mass., privately for the family.
To share a memory or offer the family a condolence, please visit her permanent online memorial page at www.cournoyerfh.com for more information.
