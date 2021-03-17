Gertrude “Gert” Duffy, 94, of Swanzey, and a former longtime resident of Keene, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, following a brief illness.
Mrs. Duffy was born in Malden, Mass., on Sept. 22, 1926, to her parents, Anna and John J. Doyle.
Gert married her beloved husband, Joseph “Joe” Duffy, on Feb. 18, 1950 in Malden, Mass. The family moved to Keene in 1958 where they raised four children. Gert worked as a bookkeeper at the Keene Clinic for several years and retired from Keene High School in June 1994 following 22 years of service as an administrative assistant.
Gert was known for her sense of humor and devotion to the Catholic Church, where she was a member of the St. Anne Sodality. She worked tirelessly each year creating knitted items for the annual church bazaar at St. Margaret Mary Church and St. Bernard Church, and rarely missed a game of bingo at the Keene Recreation Center. In addition to serving as a Catholic Daughter Sponsor and Girl Scout Den Mother, she enjoyed volunteering at the election polls yearly.
Gert thoroughly enjoyed life and was always ready to travel. In addition to many senior trips with friends, she spent several summers vacationing with her daughter’s family in Texas, where she loved fishing, fresh Gulf seafood and boating on Lake McQueeney.
Gert is survived by her children: Kathleen and her husband, Steve Bundy, of Humble, Texas; Maureen and her husband, Don Barnes, of Keene; and Michael Duffy of Swanzey; her brother and sister-in-law, Edward “Sonny” and Shirley Doyle of Stoneham, Mass.; her daughter-in-law, Linda Duffy, of Dixon, Mo.; her grandsons: Erik and Ryan Syrjamaki of Keene; Jennifer Duffy of Dixon, Mo., and Chase Bundy of Houston; and her great-grandchildren: Talyn and Kyler Bundy of Houston; and Elise and Olivia Bundy of Church Point, La. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe; and her son, Steve Duffy.
Gert will be fondly remembered for her unique ability to out-knit anyone in New England. In keeping with Gert’s wishes, a private family burial will be held at a later date at the family lot in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Keene.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. To leave a condolence message or share a memory, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.